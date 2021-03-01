Texas Lottery supports gambling awareness in March

Courtesy of TexasMediaDirectory:

Austin, Texas(March1)- The Texas Lottery will once again join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) to raise awareness in March about problem gambling. Now in its 19

th year, Problem Gambling Awareness Month is a grassroots campaign that brings together a wide range of stakeholders – public health organizations, advocacy groups and gambling operators – who work collaboratively to inform people that prevention, treatment and recovery services are available.

“The Texas Lottery is proud to join the NCPG and our more than 20,000 retail partners across the state in raising awareness of the prevention, treatment and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We want to remind everyone that Texas Lottery games are intended to be a form of entertainment with the purpose of supporting public education and Texas veterans, and should always be played responsibly.”

According to the NCPG, most adults who choose to gamble are able to do so responsibly. However,

approximately 2 million (1 percent) U.S. adults are estimated to meet criteria for a gambling disorder and another 4-6 million (2-3 percent) are considered to meet criteria for problem gambling.

This year’s campaign theme, “Awareness + Action,” focuses on taking action and having conversations about problem gambling issues and directing people to the help they may need.

Certified for its Responsible Gambling program by NCPG, the North American Association of State a

Provincial Lotteries and the World Lottery Association, the Texas Lottery emphasizes responsible

gambling in its marketing efforts and promotional materials throughout the year, all of which encourage responsible play and remind consumers that you must be 18 or older to purchase a lottery ticket.

More than 20,000 lottery retailers across the state also are trained that lottery tickets should not be sold to or prizes redeemed by anyone under the age of 18. Information regarding resources for help with gambling problems is available on the Texas Lottery’s tickets, in-store brochures, website, social media and advertising.

In addition, the Texas Lottery prominently incorporates the PLAY RESPONSIBLY message on

its advertisements across a variety of digital platforms. The 2021 Problem Gambling Awareness Month messages will be featured in weekly employee and retailer communications and on the Texas Lottery’s social media accounts, website and in-store electronic messaging throughout the month of March.



To get help for a gambling problem for you or someone you know, call or text the national helpline at 800-522-4700. The free and confidential helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information about problem gambling go to www.ncpgambling.org/pgam or www.txlottery.org/playresponsibly



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $68 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery h

contributed $26.4 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $151 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.



The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®

, MegaMillions®, Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.txlottery.org. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.