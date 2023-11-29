RANGER, Texas (KIAH) — Country music singer and Urban Cowboy star Johnny Lee will perform THIS SATURDAY in a special farewell tour stop in central Texas. Lee recently released a new album titled Everything’s Gonna Be Alright on BFD/Audium Nashville.

The Texas City born veteran performer is best known for classic country hits like “Lookin’ For Love,” “Yellow Rose From Texas,” and “Cherokee Fiddle,” as well as his singing role in the 1980 film Urban Cowboy. He performed some of his songs for the film when it taped at Gilley’s in Pasadena before its 1980 box office release.

The film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger and was cemented in the hearts of fans as the illustration of life in Houston during the oil boom of the early 1980’s. Lee’s show at Wild Will’s Saloon in Ranger Saturday promises fans an evening packed with hit songs and special memories with the country legend.

During the Saturday night show at Wild Will’s, fans can expect to hear Lee’s No. 1 smash “Lookin’ for Love,” which Lee also performed in Urban Cowboy, along with other fan favorites spanning his decades-long career.

I hope to see everyone at the show. So be sure to get your tickets and come see us! County music icon Johnny Lee

INDIO, CA – MAY 01: Musician Johnny Lee performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on May 01, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

This will be your last chance to see Lee perform. The Ranger show will surely provide a unique opportunity to see the iconic country star live before he retires from touring. When you purchase tickets, you even get to choose a seat at a table with your age group. If you sit with the 50+ crowd, you might hear some good stories. Either way, everyone is invited to see him at Wild Will’s Saloon & Dancehall in Ranger, TX on this Saturday, December 2nd at 9 p.m. as part of his “Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour.”

The venue expects a full house so fans are encouraged to get their tickets early.

