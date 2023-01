The San Angelo Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with special guest artists, Julien Labro, Max O’Rourke, Sam Sadigursky, Olli Soikkeli and Eduardo Belo for an evening of music by the pioneer of the jazz guitar, Django Reinhardt.

Maestro Guzmán skillfully continues the evening with Gershwin’s sparkling Girl Crazy Overture and Cole Porter’s masterful Medley. Don’t miss this special crossover-style concert!

Visit https://sanangelosymphony.org/ for tickets.