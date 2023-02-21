Hector joins Senora to talk about a Westside Story at the San Angelo Symphony.

Celebrate over 60 years of this iconic film as the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra plays Leonard Bernstein’s electrifying score live while the re-mastered film is shown in high-def on the big screen with the original vocals and dialog intact. Winner of ten Academy Awards®, the film, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, features Robbins’ choreography, screenplay by Ernest Lehman, book by Arthur Laurents, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.

For tickets, visit https://sanangelosymphony.org/.