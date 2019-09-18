Strategist for Sen. Warren on longlist for poetry award

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s reach has extended into the world of literary prizes.

A communications strategist for the Democratic presidential contender’s campaign is on the poetry longlist of the National Book Awards. Camonghne Felix was cited for the collection “Build Yourself a Boat,” one of 10 books announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation. Many of the works have political and social themes from climate change to race, whether it is Ilya Kaminsky’s “Deaf Republic” or Arthur Sze’s “Sight Lines.” Others include Brian Teare’s “Doomstead Days,” Ariana Reines’ “A Sand Book” and Jericho Brown’s “The Tradition.” Also on the list were Dan Beachy-Quick’s “Variations on Dawn and Dusk,” Toi Derricotte’s “I: New and Selected Poems,” Mary Ruefle’s “Dunce” and Carmen Giménez Smith’s “Be Recorder.”

Longlists for young people’s literature and translation were announced earlier this week, with nonfiction and fiction coming on Thursday and Friday. The lists will be narrowed to five on Oct. 8, with winners announced Nov. 20.