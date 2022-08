SAN ANGELO, Texas — Spirit Halloweens San Angelo location is opening today at 12 PM!

This organization has over 1,400 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America according to its website. The newly licensed merch for 2022 includes Dino Ranch, Bluey, Encanto, The Incredibles, Ted Lasso, The Wizard of Oz, Squid Game and Yellowstone.

San Angelos Spirit Halloween is located at Sunset mall in the former Bealls, (4001 Sunset Drive Suite 3000 Sunset Mall)