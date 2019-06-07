Spike Lee says it is time for Hollywood to leave Georgia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Director Spike Lee is calling for Hollywood production companies to leave Georgia over a law that would ban abortions as early as six weeks, upon detection of a fetal heartbeat.

Most studios have said that they are waiting to see if the so-called “heartbeat” law actually takes effect next year, or if it will be blocked by the courts. On Thursday, at the arrivals line for Denzel Washington’s American Film Institute lifetime achievement tribute, Lee said now is the time for Georgia-based productions to “shut it down” and boycott Georgia’s booming film industry to drive change.

A mass exodus could dent livelihoods and Lee acknowledges this possibility. “I know it is going to affect people’s livelihood. But that is how things change,” Lee said.

“You have got to be on the right side of history, and the state of Georgia and those other states, they are wrong,” he added.

The film industry in Georgia currently makes about $9.5 billion annually.