SAN ANGELO, Texas — On July 20, 2022, San Angelo was featured as an “artsy legacy” by Culture map Austin, a popular lifestyle digital magazine out of Austin Texas.

The article starts out with a tribute to the Cactus Hotel originally known as the first Conrad Hilton hotel from the 1920s and goes on to talk about the multitude of artistry that stretches across the city and beautiful locations to immerse yourself in including,

Art in Uncommon places

The Pop Art museumn

Paintbrush Alley

The Concho River Walk

Historic Murals of San Angelo

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

The Murphey Performance Hall





CC Discover San Angelo

The article concluded with the art of music in the Wild West Fest Music Festival coming up soon on July 29.

Don’t just take our word for it, check out the article here!