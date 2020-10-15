San Angelo Fall Carnival at Sunset Mall begins Friday, October 16th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Wright’s Amusements, North America’s longest running carnival, presents the San Angelo Fall Carnival beginning Friday, October 16th through Sunday, October 25th at Sunset Mall, located at 4001 Sunset Dr., San Angelo, TX.

Wright’s Amusements features three classes of rides which include the Avalanche, the Cliff

Hanger and a Giant Ferris Wheel for teens and adults, and a Carousel, Charlie Chopper and many

others for children. Food trailers will provide traditional carnival food including cotton candy,

funnel cakes, hot dogs, corn dogs, roasted corn, and turkey legs. A wide variety of games are

available with a chance to win prizes.

“The San Angelo Fall Carnival offers safe, much-needed, end of summer fun at a time when it is

a little more difficult to find,” said John Ring, owner of Wright’s Amusements. Hand sanitizing

stations are available throughout the grounds, carnival attractions are sanitized regularly

throughout the day, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings.

The carnival is open to the public from 5 P.M. – 11 P.M. weekdays and 12 P.M. – 12 A.M. on

Saturdays and Sundays. Ride tickets are $1 per ticket and rides require 3 – 5 tickets per ride.

Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $25.

Courtesy: Sunset Mall

