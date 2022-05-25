SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Community Band (SACB) will be performing a Memorial Day Concert on Monday, May 30, at 7 PM under the direction of Dr. Constance Kelley.

This event is free to the public and marks the first performance of the SACB summer concert series. The musical program will be a traditional Memorial Day repertoire including:

“Sweet Land of Liberty” arranged by James Sochinski

“Big Band Favorites” arranged by Bob Lowden, medley includes:

“I’m Gettin’ Sentimental Over You”

“Here’s that Rainy Day”

“Stompin’ at the Savoy”

“In the Mood”

“Woodchopper’s Ball”

“Shenandoah” adapted by Frank Ticheli

“Colonel Bogey March” by Kenneth J. Alford

“American Civil War Fantasy” by Jerry H. Bilik, medley includes:

“Listen to the Mockingbird”

“Dixieland”

“Camptown Races”

“John Brown’s Body”

“Dixie”

“Battle Cry of Freedom”

“Maryland, My Maryland”

“When Johnny Comes Marching Home”

“Just Before the Battle, Mother”

“Marching Through Georgia”

“The Yellow Rose of Texas”

“Battle Hymn of the Republic”

“Hymn to the Fallen” by John Williams

“Armed Forces Salute” arranged by Bob Lowden

“The Liberty Bell March” by John Philip Sousa

SACB is made up of more than 50 local and area musicians, including ASU students and faculty as well as community members, and has been performing since 1989. The next performance will be on Monday, June 20 at Southland Baptist Church.

For more details or to join the SACB, visit http://sanangelocommunityband.org.