SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Autumn season is around the corner, and Fredericksburg is preparing to bring a little bit of Bavaria to the Hill Country with three days of singing, toasting, and dancing.

The event will take place Friday, September 30, 2022, through Sunday, October 2, 2022, and is sponsored by Pedernales Creative Arts Alliance (PCAA), the family-oriented German event will take place at Marktplatz in downtown Fredericksburg. The event is again expected to attract 1,400 volunteers and more than 23,000 visitors.

Special Events

Friday, September 30:

• OkTubaFest is at 5:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon and will take place just inside the front gate. All tuba and euphonium players are invited to participate.

• Meet the Shiner (Spoetzl Brewery) brewmaster at 6 p.m.

• Strassen Zelt Altstadt Waltz Contest at 8:30 p.m

Saturday, October 1:

• Rotary Kraut Run at 8:30 a.m. Includes both 5K and 8K runs as well as a non-timed 5K walk.

• Hauptstrasse (Main Street) Chicken Dance, registration at 9 a.m. and dancing at 9:30 a.m. There are prizes for the first 400 to register.

• Samuel Adams Stein Hoist at 1 p.m.

• Altstadt Keg Tapping at 2 p.m.

• Weihenstephan Polka Contest at 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 2:

• Real Estate Advisory Team 42 Tournament in Strassen Zelt. Registration begins at noon and play begins at 1 p.m. Prizes will be given for the first-, second-and third-place teams.

• Oktoberfest Family Lederhosen and Dirndl Contest at 2:30 p.m. in Strassen Zelt.

• Altstadt Yodel Contest at 1:45 p.m. in the Adelsverein Halle.

Entertainment

There will be five covered stages that will be hosting a continuous parade of entertainers featuring German favorites of oompah, polka, and waltzes, with plenty of opportunities for dancing. Bands scheduled to perform include: Happy Hour Oktoberfest band (all the way from Germany), Czech & Then Some, Ennis Czech Boys, Chris Rybak, Seven Dutchmen, Walburg Boys, Sax Appeal, Swingin’ Dutchmen, The Oom-pahs, Isaak Klaus, Red Ravens, Czechaholics, Shirley Johnson, Comal Community Band, Cloverleaf Orchestra, Yodel Blitz, The Tubameisters, Lederhosen Junkies, The Oma, Jodie Mikula Orchestra, Herschel Moody, Hermann Sons Mixed Choir & Arion Männerchor, Polkamatics, Pivo & Polka Band, Fredericksburg Filharmonic, and Round Top Brass Band.

There will also be many other attractions for both adults and children to enjoy.

• Shopping: 30 juried artisans from across the state will fill two tents with their best arts and collectibles.

• Art: A select group of Hill Country artists will be selling their art.

• Food: An array of German and American food will be offered by over a dozen vendors.

• Drinks: Over 40 varieties of German, American, Texan, and other imported beers will be offered.

• Children’s area: Youngsters can try their hand at six hi-strikers. There will also be other games and activities, including a magician and face painter.

Park and Ride

Oktoberfest visitors can take advantage of a park and ride on Friday and Saturday. Parking will be available at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds from 5:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Sept. 30 and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 1. The cost is $10 per person/day for adults and free for children six and under. Park and ride tickets are available for advance purchase until September 29 at www.oktoberfestparkandride.com and will also be available at the fairgrounds parking location during the festival.

Hours and Admission

• Friday — 6 p.m. to midnight; Saturday — 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Admission: $10 for adults; $1 for children 7-12; Free for children 6 and under.

Two-day passes — $15 for adults and $2 for children; Three-day passes — $20 for adults and $3 for children

Advance tickets are available at www.oktoberfestinfbg.com. All ticket sales are final and refunds will not be provided.