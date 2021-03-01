New this week: ‘Coming 2 America,’ Camilo and a dragon movie

This combination photo shows key art for the TV series “Soul of a Nation,” premiering March 2 on ABC, “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News,” premiering a new season on March 4, and art for the film “Coming 2 America,” premiering on March 5. (ABC/Paramount+/Amazon via AP)

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are back in Queens as Prince Akeem and Semmi in “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the 1988 film, which is now coming straight to your living room Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Set to becoming the King of Zamunda, Murphy’s character returns to the U.S. to find a son he’s never met. Directed by Craig Brewer (“Hustle & Flow”) and co-written by Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), “Coming 2 America” adds a host of new talent, including Jermaine Fowler as said son, Leslie Jones as the mother, Tracy Morgan and “If Beale Street Could Talk’s” KiKi Layne. James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos also reprise their roles from the original. Unsurprisingly, the film was originally going to be a big theatrical release.

— A more family friendly streaming option this week is the Walt Disney Co.’s computer animated “Raya and the Last Dragon,” featuring the voices of “Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as a dragon. The fantasy adventure finds a lone warrior, Raya, on a mission to track down a dragon (yes, it’s the last one) who has the powers to stop an evil invader and save humanity. Co-written by “Crazy Rich Asians” screenwriter Adele Lim and directed by Don Hall (“Big Hero 6”) and Carlos Lopez Estrada (“Blindspotting”), “Raya” also features the voices of Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong. The film will be available on Disney+ Friday with “Premier Access,” meaning it’ll cost $29.99 to rent. It’ll also be in theaters.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— Def Jam is releasing not one but two soundtracks to accompany the new film “Coming 2 America.” On Friday, the same day the film is out, Def Jam will drop “Coming 2 America Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – which features the new track “I’m a King” by Bobby Sessions and Megan Thee Stallion and other songs – as well as “Rhythms of Zamunda,” an album inspired by Western, Eastern and South African soundscapes. The latter album includes songs by African artists including Nasty C, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, DJ Arafat and more.

— Colombian singer Camilo won his first Latin Grammy in November for the global hit “Tutu” and he’s competing for his first Grammy at the March 14 show with his debut album, “Por Primera Vez.” Just before that, the rising star will release his sophomore album, “Mis Manos,” on Friday. The new record features the hit “Vida De Rico,” which peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin airplay chart, as well as the hits “Ropa Cara” and “Bebé.”

— Judith Hill – a former backup vocalist for Michael Jackson who was one of the stars of the Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet from Stardom” – will release a new album Friday. The big-voiced Grammy-winning singer self-produced “Baby, I’m Hollywood!” – which is a mix of soul music, piano ballads and funk sounds. Hill last released an album in 2018 and her 2015 debut, “Back In Time,” was co-produced by Prince.

— AP Music Editor Mesfin Fekadu

TELEVISION

— ABC News’ “Soul of a Nation” promises to put “Black life in America front and center.” The news magazine will explore themes including spirituality, activism in sports and, in the first installment airing 10 p.m. EST Tuesday, the demands for change that followed George Floyd’s death while in police custody. Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” will host the debut episode, with Sunny Hostin of “The View” moderating weekly discussions. A musical or spoken word performance will end each of the six announced episodes, with John Legend up first with a performance of “Never Break.”

— “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” kicks off Thursday with a half-hour special on day one of the Paramount+ streaming service, the newly rebranded and expanded CBS All Access. Colbert is among the executive producers of the series, in which animated characters including anchor James Smartwood riff on the news and interview real-life guests. In a statement, Colbert promised that the show’s second season will feature “tasteful nudity, unapologetic slander and flat out lying,” as well as more incisive questions.

— Here’s a real blast from the past: “It’s What’s Happening Baby,” a star-laden concert that aired in 1965, is coming to public TV stations starting Saturday (check local listings). Hosted by famed disc jockey Murray the K, the performers included Ray Charles, The Righteous Brothers, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Miracles, Herman’s Hermits, The Temptations and Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles. Newly restored from original video and audio master tapes and presented by producer TJ Lubinsky, the special includes recent interviews with Dionne Warwick, Little Anthony and others who took part.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.