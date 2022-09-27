(NBC) — NBC’s prehistoric time travel hit from last fall, “La Brea” returns Tuesday for its second season.

“La Brea” began last fall by giving Los Angeles a giant sinkhole. Tuesday, the show takes down the iconic Hollywood sign, to start Season 2.

“Everything you loved about Season 1, only gets bigger and better this year,” said star Jack Martin who plays Josh Harris.

Season 1 followed the folks who fell into that first sinkhole landing in the L.A. of 10,000 B.C. A mother and son were among that group, but by season’s end, the family’s father and daughter jumped into a Seattle sinkhole, hoping for a reunion and finding themselves face to face with a woolly mammoth.

“We come across some woolly rhinos, we come across some prehistoric pigs, saber-toothed tigers, and pretty much every big animal that can possibly kill you,” revealed Eoin Macken who stars as Gavin Harris.

But the son, Josh, has escaped those dangers a portal sent him and others back forward in time — to the era of cassette tapes.

“Are we able to get back to where we are from in modern-day Los Angeles?” wondered actress Veronica St. Clair who plays Riley Velez. “Or do we have to go back to 10,000 B.C.? Or, is there another portal somewhere else?”

And we have not even mentioned the prehistoric glass and steel building which holds the answers to everything.

“I’m way more in the dark than I think, even the viewers will be, I’m sure it’s going to be big,” said star Natalie Zea who plays Eve Harris. “I’ve been told it’s big.”

Big enough for a new season of thrills.

“La Brea” airs Tuesday at 9 p.m., right after “The Voice.”