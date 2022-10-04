SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo recently made the rankings among the best American cities for golfers by the Golf Workout Program which is just in time for National Golf Lover’s Day on Oct. 4th.

In this study, the Golf Workout Program ranked San Angelo 16th in small metroplexes and 46th in all metroplexes. In San Angelo, there are several golf courses including the Santa Fe Park Golf Course, the Quicksand Golf Course and the San Angelo Country Club.

San Angelo was not the only Texas city to rank. Lubbock took 13th in small metroplexes and 41st overall. Abilene also placed 19th in small metroplexes and 49th in the nation. Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington took 25th in the nation, making them the highest ranking city in texas.

In order to determine which cities are the best for golfers, Golf Workout Program used data from the NOAA, PGA Tour and U.S. Census Bureau to calculate a composite score based on the total number of PGA Tours events over the last 5 years, local weather, sporting good stores per capita and country clubs per capita.

Here are the rankings:

Rank Metro Composite Score 1 Salinas, CA 83.4 2 Sebring-Awon Park, FL 82.6 3 Tuscon, AZ 79.4 4 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 79.0 5 Naples-Marco Island, FL 77.5 6 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 75.1 7 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 72.4 8 Tulsa, OK 72.3 9 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 70.4 10 Rochester, NY 70.0 11 Jacksonville, FL 69.1 12 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 68.1 13 Niles, MI 67.6 14 Arkon, OH 66.5 15 Sioux Falls, SD 65.0 16 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 64.6 17 St. Louis, MO-IL 64.6 18 Lakland-Winer Haven, FL 63.8 19 Napa, CA 63.1 20 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 63.0 21 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 62.8 22 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 62.7 23 Flagstaff, AZ 62.6 24 Raleigh-Cary, NC 62.5 25 Dallas-Forth Worth-Arlington, TX 62.1 26 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 61.6 27 Richmond, VA 61.4 28 Gulfport-Biloxi, MS 61.0 29 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 59.8 30 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 59.6 31 Twin Falls, ID 57.9 32 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 57.9 33 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 57.1 34 Binghamton, NY 57.1 35 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 57.0 36 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 56.4 37 Madison, WI 56.3 38 Colorado Springs, CO 55.8 39 Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 54.4 40 Monroe, MI 54.4 41 Lubbock, TX 53.1 42 Homosassa Springs, FL 52.6 43 Salisbury, MD-DE 52.6 44 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 52.5 45 Madera, CA 52.5 46 San Angelo, TX 52.3 47 Medford, OR 52.3 48 Redding, CA 52.2 49 Abilene, TX 52.0 50 Chico, CA 51.9 CC Golf Workout Program

Here are the rankings for small metroplexes: