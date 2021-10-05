Michael J. Fox to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

FILE – Michael J. Fox arrives at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. Fox will receive an honorary AARP award for his work with a charity that advocates for Parkinson’s research. The organization announced Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, that Fox will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Dec 15. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael J. Fox will receive an honorary AARP award for his work through his charity that advocates for Parkinson’s research.

The organization announced Tuesday that Fox will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Dec 15. The Emmy-winning actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, will be recognized for his work with his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox’s foundation – which launched in 2000 – has funded more than $1 billion in global research programs. He currently sits on the foundation’s board of directors and travels to speak on behalf of the organization.

Five individuals will be awarded the AARP Purpose Prize, which honors people ages 50 and older who “give back, tackle societal challenges.” The recipients include William Bracken of Fountain Valley, California, whose Bracken’s Kitchen repurposes and donates food that would have been trashed; Raymond Jetson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, whose MetroMorphosis organization works to engage volunteers to change urban communities; Alan Miller of Bethesda, Maryland, whose News Literacy Project works with people to help them identify credible news sources; Ify Nwabukwu of Lanham, Maryland, whose African Women’s Cancer Awareness Association works to provide cancer screening and treatment access; and Rita Zimmer of New York, whose HousingPlus provides services to women and children to help them overcome poverty.

Each prize winner will receive $50,000 for their organization.

“AARP is honored to celebrate these extraordinary older adults, who have dedicated their lives to serving others in creative and innovative ways,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “During these trying times in our country and globally, we are inspired to see people use their life experiences to build a better future for us all.”

AARP said 10 previously named Purpose Prize fellows will also be honored. Each of them will receive a $10,000 award to further the mission of their organization.

The organization announced a new award category called the AARP Inspire Award. The public will vote for the AARP Purpose Prize winner they want to win the new award, which would give that organization will receive an additional $10,000.