(WATE) — The wait is over. At midnight on Oct. 15, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights.

The new album was announced at the VMA during Swift’s acceptance speech for the video of the award. Following the announcement, she posted on Instagram that the album is the “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Many fans have drawn similarities between her dress at the 2022 VMA to her dress during the 2009 VMAs. This event held an unforgettable moment when Ye, formerly Kanye West, got on stage and took the mic from Swift. This led to some fan theories that one of the sleepless nights from the album will be from the 2009 VMAs.

2009 VMAs (Left), 2022 VMAs (Right) Photos via AP

Midnights features 13 songs. Its track list was slowly released through a set of Tiktoks Swift titled Midnights Meyham with Me. The song titles feature Lavender Haze, Snow on the Beach (featuring Lana Del Ray), and Anti-Hero.

At 8 a.m. on Friday, a music video for Anti-Hero will be released. So far only two music videos have been announced. The next video will be released on Oct. 25 at midnight. Swift has not yet released what song is getting the second video.

This image released by Republic Records shows “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)

Swift also revealed on her Instagram that there will be a “special very chaotic surprise” at 3 a.m. on Oct. 21 following the album release.

In 2020, Swift released two surprise albums, Folklore and Evermore. This is as the artist is working to rerecord her previous albums after her music catalog was sold by her former record label. So far, she has only released two full album rerecordings, Fearless (Taylor’s Verison) and Red (Taylor’s Version).