Lotto Texas Jackpot climbs to $34.75 Million for Wednesday Night’s drawing largest since 2014

Courtesy of Media relations Texas Lottery

Austin, Texas– Texas’ original jackpot game just got more exciting. The Lotto Texas® jackpot has grown to an estimated annualized $34.75 million for the Wednesday, Aug. 26 drawing – the largest jackpot prize the game has offered since a $36.25 million jackpot for the drawing held on May 31, 2014. The jackpot is also the fifth-largest lottery prize currently up for grabs in the world.



“Lotto Texas players have been waiting more than six years for a jackpot this large,” said Gary Grief,

executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2014. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”



The winning ticket for the May 31, 2014 Lotto Texas jackpot was sold at Stripes #9416 in Cuero and was claimed by Lucky Dog Future, LP, of Victoria. The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ’s All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a

jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.



Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multi million-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $65 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $25.5 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $140 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.



The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®

, Mega Millions® , Lotto Texas® , All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step® , Pick 3 ™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.txlottery.org.