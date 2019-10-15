Lauren Daigle leads the 50th GMA Dove Awards

(CNN) – Lauren Daigle is leading this year’s Dove Awards. Daigle’s popular song “You Say” has topped the Christian and adult contemporary music charts. Daigle has been nominated for six categories this year, including artist of the year.

Other artist in the running for awards at Tuesday’s Gospel Music Association Dove Awards include: For King & Country, Kirk Franklin, Phil Wickham, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and TobyMac.

Daigle has already been awarded some Grammy awards for her single and album, “Look Up Child.”.

She talked about her success in a recent interview with AXS.

“It’s wild how this music has been embraced. You go into the studio and you feel like what you have is gold or what you have is beautiful,” she said. “You kind of cross your fingers that it all lands in the right spot. Then you come out and you realize that it’s received ten times the amount of love than what you imagined.”

Here’s a list of the nominees for 50th Annual Dove Awards:

Artist of the Year

For King & Country, Hillsong, United, Lauren Daigle, MercyMe, Fair Trade, and TobyMac

Song of the Year

“Counting Every Blessing”, “Everything”, “Joy”, “Known”, “Living Hope”, “Only Jesus”, “Red Letters”, “The Breakup Song”, “Who You Say I Am”, “Won’t He Do It”, “You Say”

New Artist of the Year

Aaron Cole, Austin French, Josh Baldwin, Kelontae Gavin, Riley Clemmons

Gospel Artist of the Year

Jekalyn Carr, Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Travis Greene

Worship Song of the Year

“Build My Life”, “Living Hope”, “Surrounded (Fight My Battles)”, “Who You Say I Am”, “Yes I Will”

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

“Only Jesus”, “God Only Knows”, “The Breakup Song”, “You Say”, “Known”

Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Blessings On Blessings”, “Make Room”, “Love Theory”, “Unstoppable”, “My God (feat. Mr. Talkbox)”

Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year

“Longing For Home”, “We Are All God’s Children”, “How Great Thou Art (feat. Sonya Isaacs)”, “I Know I’ll Be There”, “Even Me”

Inspirational Film of the Year

“Breakthrough”, “Indivisible”, “Run The Race”, “Unbroken: Path to Redemption”, “Unplanned”