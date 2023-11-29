(NBC) — If you’re not already in the spirit of the season, NBC will be working to get you there Wednesday night.

Back-to-back, live holiday specials, one from New York City, featuring the annual tree lighting, the other from a very famous locale in Memphis.

After 80 years in Vestal, New York and a nearly 200-mile journey to the Big Apple, an 80-foot Norway spruce is ready for its close-up tonight in New York’s Rockefeller Plaza.

“It’s just majestic,” said “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” host Kelly Clarkson. “You can’t realize how huge it is until you’re standing right there next to it.”

And even better for Clarkson, she will have a close-up view when, like last year, the tree’s 50 thousand multicolored lights fire up.

“I can’t even overstate this,” said Clarkson. “I’m so stoked to host the tree lighting this year.”

Clarkson will be joined by performers including Cher, Chloe Bailey, Carly Pearce and Barry Manilow as well as the Radio City Rockettes.

“It’s magical in this city, you can be having the worst day ever, but it’s Christmastime here,” Clarkson said. “You just walk around in the lights. Everything makes you feel good.”

Following the tree lighting, preparations have been underway in Memphis for another live holiday special, “Christmas at Graceland.”

“I’m playing Elvis’ piano and singing with Al Green’s choir, how cool is that?” said singer John Legend.

It’s the first time Elvis Presley’s estate has hosted a televised concert, this one will celebrate the season and honor the music legend.

“His smile says so much and it makes you smile,” said Post Malone, who will also perform.

And creating a “Blue Christmas” duet with Presley for the special made Kane Brown smile.

“I don’t even know the words to put with it,” said Brown. “I just thought it was amazing I was getting to sing with Elvis.”

A magical moment in a night that is ushering in the magic of the season.

Also performing in the special will be Lana Del Rey, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Lainey Wilson and The War and Treaty.

“Christmas at Graceland” airs at 10 p.m. on NBC4, right after “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”