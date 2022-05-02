Janelle Monáe brought a bit of the future to the Met Gala, donning a glittering Ralph Lauren look.

The Grammy-nominated singer left their hats at home for a glittering headpiece attached to a black and white figure-hugging gown.

“This is gilded glamour from the future,” Monáe told The Associated Press. “I came here from the future.”

It’s no surprise the singer-song writer would bring their affinity for sci-fi to Monday’s Met Gala.

Monáe, who recently said they are nonbinary, released a sci-fi book titled “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer.” The book elaborates on Monae’s Afrofuturistic album “Dirty Computer” and shares tales with several other collaborators about how different threads from “queerness, race, gender plurality and love — become tangled with future possibilities of memory and time in such a totalitarian landscape.”

“It’s supporting LGBTQI plus communities through Afrofuturism,” Monáe told Vogue on the carpet.

Asked how long their look took to pull together, Monáe raised two fingers: “Two minutes.”

As an artist, Monae said they loved being able to work with a team to create the glamorous look for the night.

“I’m still an art school kid student,” Monáe told Vogue.

