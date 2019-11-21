James Taylor audio memoir coming early next year

FILE – This Nov. 7, 2018 file photo shows James Taylor performing at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles. Taylor has a deal with the producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and end on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview with journalist Bill Flanagan and highlights from his music. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — James Taylor isn’t working on a typical rock star memoir.

The singer-songwriter has a deal with producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and ending on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview with journalist Bill Flanagan and highlights from his music. Taylor’s hits include “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and Handy Man.”

In a statement Thursday, Taylor said the book would cover his “beginnings,” the “on-ramp to the road” he still travels on. Taylor grew up in Massachusetts and North Carolina and by the late 1960s had attracted enough admirers to sign with the Beatles’ Apple label.

The Amazon.com-owned Audible has previously reached deals with Robert Caro and Michel Lewis, among others.