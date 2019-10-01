Invitation to Sing: Tonesmen looking for a few good men

The Twin Mountain Tonesmen invite men who love to sing to participate in the FREE 2019 Christmas Show that will be performed Saturday, Dec. 14th at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m

There is no obligation or cost for being a part of this performance.

The show features many traditional music numbers that many already know by heart — Silent Night, Jingle Bells, I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas, It’s Beginning to look a lot like Christmas and many more.

“We will be holding music, so complete memorization of the music is not necessary. Many of our audience remark how much they live the traditional music, that the concert just “puts them in the Christmas Spirit” — so come on out to the family-friendly FREE event performed in the beautiful sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church in downtown San Angelo,” said Ken Grimm, program director for the Tonesmen.

Along with the traditional favorites, “we will feature some well-known contemporary music such as “Believe” that was featured in the movie “Polar Express,” explained Grimm.

The Award-Winning Men’s Twin Mountain Tonesmen is made up of men from San Angelo and the Concho Valley. The Tonesmen perform numerous times throughout the year in San Angelo and around Texas.

Practice Times

1st Christmas Practice is October 7th

1st United Methodist Church

37 E. Beauregard (go to the back entrance, park in the Cactus Hotel garage)

7:29 p.m. each Monday night



Bring a friend!