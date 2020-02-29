Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Meet Gabriel Luckey, the multi-talented husband, father and artist that calls San Angelo his home. Gabriel prides himself in being one of a kind and you can definitely see that in every piece of artwork that he creates. "I want the piece to scream Gabriel Luckey, ' he told me.

Taking a look around his home, your eye is met with bursts of color and stunning pieces that not only inspire Gabriel but display his own artistic abilities as well. Upon meeting Gabriel and being welcomed into his home, I immediately felt like I wasn't in San Angelo anymore. As we discussed the abundant amount of art on his walls, I knew this man was a little bit of Hollywood right here in West Texas.