‘Friends’ reunion won’t be here for us at HBO Max launch

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill. The special with the original “Friends” cast was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. The company said Friday that no taping was done before the crisis hit. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Friends” reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected.

Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original “Friends” cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.

The Emmy-winning “Friends,” which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.