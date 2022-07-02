SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fireworks have been a tradition to celebrate the Fourth of July for a long time however fireworks could be illegal in your area or you could have pets that are afraid of them, whatever the reason here are some fun ways to celebrate that do not include fireworks.

Host an outdoor backyard red, white, and blue-themed movie night This could include fun-colored popcorn and other snacks with blankets and outdoor chairs paired with your favorite patriotic movies which could include: Dunkirk Glory The Tuskegee Airmen National Treasure Forest Gump Hacksaw Ridge The Hurt Locker Hidden Figures Independence Day Any or all the Top Gun movies

