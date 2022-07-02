SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fireworks have been a tradition to celebrate the Fourth of July for a long time however fireworks could be illegal in your area or you could have pets that are afraid of them, whatever the reason here are some fun ways to celebrate that do not include fireworks.
- Host an outdoor backyard red, white, and blue-themed movie night
- This could include fun-colored popcorn and other snacks with blankets and outdoor chairs paired with your favorite patriotic movies which could include:
- Dunkirk
- Glory
- The Tuskegee Airmen
- National Treasure
- Forest Gump
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Hurt Locker
- Hidden Figures
- Independence Day
- Any or all the Top Gun movies
- Red, white and Blue water balloons fight
- This idea is great for beating the heat and keeping the kids entertained
- Picnic at the lake or go swimming at the river with your favorite grilled foods
- Whether you are relaxing in Lake Nasworthy or jumping from rope swings into the Christoval River and enjoying your favorite beverages and American classics food such as hot dogs or hamburgers with your beverage of choice you are sure to have fun. Remember to leave no trace after the fun is done.
- Create a Patriotic themed potluck
- Invite your family and friends to bring a patriotic dish of their choice and themed beverages to enjoy over conversation.
- Visit a local historic site
- Fort Concho will be open to the public on July Fourth.
- Use glow sticks to light up the night and confetti poppers
- Glow sticks and poppers make an excellent substitute for fireworks with the bright lights and loud pops while still being safe.