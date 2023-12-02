(NBC) — Emma Stone becomes a member of the “Saturday Night Live” Five-Timers Club when she returns to host this weekend.

Stone hasn’t hosted since 2019, so it’ll be her introduction to newer cast members, like James Austin Johnson.

There’s nothing quite like imitating a former president to make your mark on “SNL.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE — Emma Stone, Noah Kahan, Saturday 2nd December 2023 — (Photo By Rosalind O’ Connor / NBC)

“I’ve been doing it for a while and it feels more like me than it does him,” said Johnson. “It’s personal. It’s really me up there.”

And now, James Austin Johnson’s three seasons in on the job he dreamed of as a kid.

“There was a moment where this was so overwhelming and crazy and now, I’m just at work,” said Johnson.

And a few weeks ago, work was alongside fellow Nashvillian Nate Bargatze.

“Our dads are buddies, so I think they were probably more excited about us working at ‘SNL’ together than we were,” said Johnson.

And their common background provided musical inspiration.

“There’s something about lakes,” said Johnson. “You get near a lake, and you just start acting up.”

But even with Johnson’s “SNL” success, it took his new “Wondery” podcast to win over the young holdouts.

“My seven-, eight-year-old nieces, they don’t care,” said Johnson. “The minute I start doing this Grinch stuff, they’re like, ‘We didn’t know you were a comedian.’”

This week, it’s Johnson discovering the comic talents of five-time host Emma Stone.

“At the table read, she was just throwing herself into every single role,” said Johnson. “She had a new thing for each character.”

It’s a creative energy Johnson can appreciate.

Emma Stone hosts “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday with musical guest Noah Kahan, coming up next weekend, it will be Adam Driver and in two weeks, Kate McKinnon returns to the show for the Christmas episode.