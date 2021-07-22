Eilish concert film coming; Rockettes return for holiday

In this combination photo, Billie Eilish, from left, performs at Spotify Best New Artist Party on Jan. 23, 2020, in West Hollywood, Calif., the Rockettes perform during the Christmas Spectacular on Nov. 25, 2019, in New York and James Blake performs at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Eilish’s concert film “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service globally Sept. 3, 2021. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. said Thursday, July 22, 2021, the “The Christmas Spectacular” — starring the Rockettes precision-dance team, will be back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. And Blake has announced his first new full-length album in three years, “Friends That Break Your Heart”, due Sept. 10, 2021, and a tour this fall. (AP Photo)

A look at what’s happening the world of music as artists announce their touring plans and concert venues plan their reopenings after being shuttered by the pandemic.

BILLIE’S POST-ALBUM CONCERT

The Billie Eilish concert film “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service on Sept. 3.

The film will highlight the July 30 release of “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish’s follow-up album to her smash “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne, the film will also include animated elements, “taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops,” according to the announcement.

It will also feature her Grammy winning producer-brother Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell.

HIGH KICKS BACK

“The Christmas Spectacular” — starring the Rockettes precision-dance team — skipped 2020 but not 2021.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. said Thursday the annual holiday show will be back this holiday season with performances at Radio City Music Hall from Nov. 5, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

“The Christmas Spectacular” has been seen by more than 69 million people since it debuted in 1933. Last year’s absence due to the pandemic marked the first time in 87 years the production was canceled.

Tickets for the 2021 show are on sale now at rockettes.com/christmas. Tickets start at $49.

BLAKE’S BROKEN HEART

James Blake has announced his first new full-length album in three years and a tour this fall.

Blake says “Friends That Break Your Heart” is due Sept. 10 and the album’s first single is “Say What You Will.”

Of the single, James notes: “The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

His 15-show tour will kick off Sept. 16 in San Diego at The Observatory North Park, making stops at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, New York’s Radio City Music Hall and more before wrapping up in Atlanta’s Tabernacle on Oct. 15. Tickets go on-sale to the general public starting July 30 at JamesBlakeMusic.com.

