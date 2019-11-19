Disney+ accounts hacked

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Disney Plus says it doesn’t have a security breach, but some users of the new streaming service have been shut out after hackers tried to break into their accounts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(CNN) – Some Disney+ customers are having trouble logging into their accounts, and are taking to social media to complain that their accounts have been compromised.

Hackers were able to gain access to thousands of Disney+ user accounts. Then, sold them for prices ranging between $3 and $11.

Disney (DIS) said in a statement that there is “no indication of a security breach on Disney+” and that it takes “users’ data very seriously.”

It appears that Disney+ customers’ credentials were stolen in other security breaches. The breach of accounts is likely due to using the same email logins and passwords for multiple accounts, including the streaming service, which have been stolen during previous security breaches.

Disney said if a user is locked out, they should contact customer support immediately for assistance.

Here are some tips to help protect your accounts:

Change your password. Don’t use common passwords such as “password” or “1234567”. Experts recommend using three “random but memorable” terms in a password, to reduce the risk of having an account breached.

Use different passwords for all of your accounts.

Use two-factor authentication. This is a service that e-mails or texts you a one-time use code to log-in to your account.