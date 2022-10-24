COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday on NBC’s “The Voice,” Columbus singer Ian Harrison will compete in the Battle Rounds.

Previously, Harrison made it through the show’s Blind Auditions with his soulful rendition of Lord Huron’s “The Night We Met,” joining Gwen Stefani’s team on the Season 22 premiere in September.

In the Battle Rounds stage of the competition, each artist competes against another team member by singing a duet. The team’s coach then decides which member will move on and which will be cut. However, each coach has the opportunity to steal an artist from another team and save an artist from their own team.

The network has released a preview clip of Harrison’s Battle Round performance, where he is pitted against teammate Alyssa Witrado of Fresno, California, in a fiery duet of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.” The passionate performance received a standing ovation from all four coaches.

Coach John Legend told Harrison that he loved the depth in Harrison’s voice, adding that it sounded “full” and had “such presence.”

“It felt like the song wasn’t too big for you,” Legend said. “You were there to dominate the song.”

Next to comment was Blake Shelton, who praised the Lewis Center artist.

“Ian, at first I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to be stuck down there in that, in that lower register the entire time,’ but then the bridge happened, and that’s, that’s where you got the big reaction out of the room,” Shelton said. “We all felt that. They got to see two different versions of Ian up there, you know, and they were both really good and the shock factor of that is the reason that I’d be picking Ian based on what I just heard in that moment.”

The weakest endorsement of Harrison came in the form of a joke about Twitter fan accounts from Camila Cabello, who felt like the song was not the best fit for the singer.

“I think that with the right song I could start a [Twitter] fan account, that’s like ‘Ianlover105,'” quipped Cabello.

Ultimately, it came down to Stefani to make her choice of which singer to keep.

“OK, this is the thing, Ian, your kind of voice for male is, is my favorite kind of voice and you have so much range when you went to your high notes it was as good as any alternative singer, I’m a superfan of what you do,” Stefani began.

After giving several compliments to Witrado, Stefani revealed her decision was going to be a surprise.

“This is really hard for me, I don’t know what to do at this point,” Stefani said. “I’ll tell you 100%, where I’m leaning right now was not what I thought I was gonna do today. I mean, absolutely did not know this was gonna happen.”

However, the clip ended just before Stefani gave her final verdict and fans will have to watch Monday’s episode to see Harrison’s fate in the competition. Watch “The Voice” Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.