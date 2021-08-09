Book review: The Followers

ENTERTAINMENT – Summer is in full swing but there is still time to add a few more books to your reading list.

The Followers:

After spending 25 years in a cult and escaping 12 years ago, Radhia Gleis is delving into the idea of “groupthink.” Gleis was a member of the Buddhafield cult which was lead by a man who had many monikers: Michel, Andreas, The Teacher or Reyji.

A statement about the book reads: “What makes people give up their will, their sense of right and wrong — give up their moral compass and family ties for a person or an ideal?” Gleis asks in her captivating new book, The Followers: “Holy Hell” and the Disciples of Narcissistic Leaders: How My Years in a Notorious Cult Parallel Today’s Cultural Mania, giving a nod to the 2016 Buddhafield cult documentary Holy Hell, in which she appears. The Followers lays the groundwork by skimming Gleis’ upbringing in Hollywood and tracing the steps of her adult life, when, at the age of 30, she fell under the influence of the charismatic leader of Buddhafield. She draws striking parallels between her devotion to a cult leader — an authority — whose damaging behavior and influence she willfully ignored, and the followers of other authoritarian leaders, both past and present.

Senora’s Synopsis: This book is recommended for readers who like psychology and politics. While giving us a peek behind the curtain of the Buddhafield cult, Gleis makes it clear that her book isn’t necessarily a memoir. Rather, she uses her experiences as the lens to study political and cultural climates.

About the Author: Author Radhia Gleis is a Certified Clinical Nutritionist, CCN, MEd. biochemical analyst and educator for over 33 years. She has appeared as a featured guest on numerous radio and television shows including Fox News, Austin. She hosted The Health Revolution and Let’s Get Healthy on Talk 1370 AM, KLBJ, and The Wellness Connection podcast on Voice America. She was the host and executive producer of three YouTube series: Wake up America; How the Body Works; and The Natural Way. She was featured in the internationally viewed movie, Holy Hell, which was broadcast on CNN and named one of Sundance Film Festival’s and Netflix’s top 10 documentaries. It can now be viewed on Amazon Prime.

For more information, please visit www.radhiagleis.com, or follow the author on Twitter (@radhia_gleis).