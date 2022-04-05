Andrea Gill

Angelo State University is hosting the 37th annual San Angelo Ceramic Symposium on Friday, April 8, from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

The symposium will be located in room 101 of the EFA Building and is free and open to the public. Panelist for this years event will include Andrea Gill and James Watkins, hosted by the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA).

Opening the event Gill and Watkins will introduce their opening presentations and following this there will be refreshments provided and a question-and-answer session. Moderating this session will be Howard Taylor, SAMFA director.

Andrea Gill Began her ceramic career as an apprentice in 1971 to a local potter in Cape Cod, Mass. She graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a B.F.A. in painting and then continued her education at the Kansas City Art Institute. It is here that she met her husband John Gill and joined him in Alfred, N.Y., entering the ceramics M.F.A. program in 1974. Together they went on to share a residency at Archie Bray Foundation and for the following 5 years Andrea Gill exhibited her work around the globe. Gills returned to Alfred in 1984 to share a teaching position and then retired in 2016 to continue creating and showing her work.

Gills work can be found in the collections of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, Renwick Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute, and many other public and private collections. she has received many grants, including NEA Individual Artist Grants, and fellowships from the Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation, Archie Bray Foundation and American Craft Council. She received the Distinguished Educator Award from the Renwick Alliance in 2019 and is a member of the International Academy of Ceramics based in Geneva, Switzerland.

For more information, contact Randy Hall in the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-486-6018 or randy.hall@angelo.edu.