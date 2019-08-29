Alex Trebek is done with chemotherapy and back at work on ‘Jeopardy!’

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

New York (CNN Business) – Five months after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is back at work taping the new season of “Jeopardy!”

In a new video for “Jeopardy!” viewers, Trebek said his chemotherapy treatments are “over” and he is “on the mend.”

Production of season 36 is confirmed and now underway according to a spokeswoman for the show.

The new episodes are slated to begin airing on local TV stations on September 9.

Alex is back in action! Join him on September 9 for the premiere of Season 36. pic.twitter.com/Vdv9t9vxDE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 29, 2019

“Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,” Trebek said in the video.

In March, Trebek initially announced his cancer diagnosis in a video message.

“I’m going to fight this,” he said at the time. “And I’m going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Trebek continued to tape episodes for season 35 — featuring James Holzhauer’s remarkable winning streak — while undergoing treatment in the spring.

At the time, he quipped that “I have to” beat the disease “because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.”