AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin City Limits Music Festival announced its ticket presale Thursday for 2023’s Weekend One and Two at Zilker Park.

The ACL presale currently only has 3-day tickets available for the Oct. 6-8 and 13-15, 2023, weekends.

“ACL Festival features a diverse lineup of acts every year with 9 stages, 100+ performances — and best of all, two weekends,” the music festival organizers said.

ACL said eventgoers can purchase tickets “at the lowest possible price while supplies last.”

The ACL website showed ticket prices ranging from $285 for General Admission to $5,000 for Platinum tickets to the festival. ACL said it also had layaway options available starting at $25 down.

“There’s plenty to do in between sets, including a mini-fest for kids, photogenic spaces, sponsored giveaways and merch to bring home with you,” organizers said.

3-day GA tickets:

Weekend One: Starting at $300

Weekend Two: Starting at $285

3-day GA+ tickets:

Weekend One: Starting at $650

Weekend Two: Starting at $600

3-day VIP tickets:

Weekend One: Starting at $1,600

Weekend Two: Starting at $1,550

3-day Platinum tickets:

Weekend One: Starting at $5,000

Weekend Two: Starting at $4,750

The 2023 lineup has not yet been announced.