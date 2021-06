SAN ANGELO, Texas - Dr. Terence "Terry" Dalrymple, a member of the Angelo State University English faculty for 40 years until his retirement in May 2020, has been awarded the title of Distinguished Professor of English Emeritus by the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents.

A native of Kerrville, Dalrymple is recognized as an authority on creative writing. He founded ASU's Concho River Review literary magazine in 1987, and over the years it has published some of the finest short fiction, nonfiction and poetry from both emerging and established authors. Originally designed as a forum for Texas writers, its reach and interests have since extended well beyond Texas and the Southwest. It has also provided decades of hands-on experience for ASU students in creative writing and magazine production.