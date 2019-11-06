A teen ‘Jeopardy!’ champ donated $10,000 to cancer research in Alex Trebek’s honor

Gupta won the 2019 “Jeopardy!” teen tournament in June. He said Trebek is someone he has always looked up to.

(CNN) – Avi Gupta crushed a teen “Jeopardy!” tournament this summer, taking home $100,000, and he is donating some of his winnings to cancer research in honor of his new buddy Alex Trebek.

In time for Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, the 18-year-old donated more than $10,000 for pancreatic cancer studies at the Knight Cancer Institute in Oregon.

Gupta’s donation will also promote early detection of pancreatic cancer — something Trebek himself advocated for in an October PSA. The legendary host announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March.

This #PancreaticCancerAwarenessMonth, join us in the fight to #EndCancer. Working with Alex on @Jeopardy was an honor, and I hope the #Jeopardy community will join me in honoring him. #InspiredBy https://t.co/ZOloI3vzwO — Avi Gupta (@avigupta33) November 2, 2019

The Columbia University freshman tweeted that he was inspired to give by Trebek, who hosted the June tournament he conquered and is “someone I looked up to my whole life.”

Ever the brainiac, Gupta sneaked a math reference into his gift: $10,314. Those last three digits are a reference to pi, a number he told CNN affiliate KATU represents his “lifelong love of learning and math and science” that eventually led to his “Jeopardy!” win.

Trebek resumed chemotherapy treatments in September, but he is still hosting the “Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions” airing this week.

In October, Trebek said he will continue to host it as long as his “skills do not diminish,” though he may quit if his condition worsens.