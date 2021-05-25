A new musical ‘Winnie the Pooh’ books a New York stage

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Mason is back in the IV-2A Regional Semifinals for the third straight season after sweeping No. 16 Falls City in a three-game series last weekend to advance.

"They've really started play well and doing really good," Mason head baseball coach Jay Immel said. "The pitching has been on, we're scoring runs and they're really starting to catch fire here at the right time."

The Punchers shutout the Beavers 8-0 in game two, which had the locker room buzzing with excitement.

Mason Baseball has never advanced to a regional final and the team is hoping its hot play this postseason can get the program over the hump and past fifth-ranked Shiner.

"I have two seniors that were freshman and sophomores in those other two years and they were talking about it [the hump] last week after the game," Immel said. "They're ready to get over that hump and get into the regional finals and past this fourth round."

The Punchers made the regional semifinals in 2018 and 2019, falling to Big Sandy each of the last two seasons in a one-game playoff.

"I've just told them to make sure you don't try to do to much," Immel said. "Whenever you start to press, that's when you start making mistakes. We just have to do what we've done all year."

Coach Immel said the community support has been a big factor in the team's playoff success, which includes two game three wins against Charlotte and Premont in the bi-district and area round.

"It's been amazing, all the people that have showed up," Immel said. "It seems like every week more and more people are coming to the games and people I haven't talked to have told me 'great job, coach.'"

Mason and No. 5 Shiner open their three-game regional semifinal series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Dripping Springs.

"If we can get past that hump," Immel added. "It would just be unbelievable for this community and team as well."

Games two and three (if necessary) are scheduled for Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. in Dripping Springs.