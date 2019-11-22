A Marvel comic book just sold for a record $1.26 million

(CNN) – Finding an almost-perfect copy of Marvel Comics’ first comic book, aptly named “Marvel Comics 1” is like finding a needle in a haystack. But one in near-mint condition just sold for a record $1.26 million.

It is the “finest known copy” of the comic book, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the bidding. It is also the most anyone has ever paid for a comic from Marvel Comics, it said.

The comic book was first released on October 1, 1939, and it introduced fans to characters including the Human Torch, Angel, Sub-Mariner, and the Masked Raider.

The auctioned comic was bought off a newsstand rack soon after its release by a mailman in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Heritage Auctions said in a news release.

“This is a historic copy of a historic comic book,” Ed Jaster, the auction house’s senior vice president, said in the statement.

Despite the enormous price tag it is not the most expensive comic book ever sold. “Action Comics #1,” the first Superman comic, sold for more than $3.2 million in 2014 on eBay.