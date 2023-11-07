SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Voting equipment at the Texas Department of Transportation voting location has malfunctioned on Election Day.

According to the Election Adminstrator, Vona Hudson, a scanner at the location presented an alert which prevented voters from scanning in their ballots. All ballots which could not be scanned during the incident were placed in an emergency slot.

Hudson said that these ballots will be placed in a secure container once the polls are closed and transported to the Central Count. Once there, they will be scanned with the Central Scanner.

The malfunction has since been resolved.

Voting will remain open on Nov. 7 until 7 p.m. Voting locations are listed below:

Angelo Bible Church – 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby

– 3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby Belmore Baptist Church – 1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall

– 1214 South Bell Fellowship Hall Calvary Baptist Church – 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center

– 2401 Armstrong St., Fellowship Center Christoval Community Center – 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935, Multi-Purpose Room

– 20022 Main, Christoval, TX 76935, Multi-Purpose Room Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) – 506 N. Chadbourne, Annex Building

– 506 N. Chadbourne, Annex Building SAF First Assembly of God – 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall

– 1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall Grape Creek Community Center – 8207 US Hwy 87 N, Gene Marsh Board Room

– 8207 US Hwy 87 N, Gene Marsh Board Room Keating Paint and Body – 5050 N. Chadbourne, Reception Area

– 5050 N. Chadbourne, Reception Area Paulann Baptist Church – 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel

– 2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel Oak Grove Senior Apartments – 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-Purpose Room

– 4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-Purpose Room Southgate Church of Christ – 528 Country Club Road, Fellowship Hall

– 528 Country Club Road, Fellowship Hall Southside Recreation Center – 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-Purpose Room

– 2750 Ben Ficklin Rd., Multi-Purpose Room St. Ambrose Catholic Church – 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957, Fellowship Hall

– 8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX 76957, Fellowship Hall MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Admin. Bld. – 1501 W. Beauregard, Jack Ray Room

– 1501 W. Beauregard, Jack Ray Room Veribest Baptist Church – 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall

– 50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall Welsey United Trinity Methodist Church – 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall

– 301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall TXDOT – 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room

– 4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room St. Mark Presbyterian Church – 2506 Johnson Ave., Fellowship Hall

For more information about the election, please visit Tom Green County’s County Elections webpage.