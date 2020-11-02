Tom Green County Voting Locations for Election Day

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – There will be 20 polling locations throughout Tom Green County where voters can cast their vote on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3rd). Each of the following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Angelo Baptist Church at 3506 Sherwood Way

Belmore Baptist Church at 1214 S. Bell

Calvary Baptist Church at 2401 Armstrong Street

Celebration Church at 2639 Sunset Drive

Christoval Community Center at 20022 Main Street in Christoval, Texas

Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) at 506 N. Chadbourne

Gandy Ink Livestock Barn at 4620 Grape Creek Road

Grape Creek Baptist Church at 9781 Grape Creek Road

MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Administration Building at 1501 W. Beauregard

Paulann Baptist Church at 2531 Smith Blvd.

Plaza del Sol II Apartments at 4375 Oak Grove Blvd.

SAF Assembly of God at 1442 Edmund Blvd.

Southgate Church of Christ at 528 Country Club Road

Southside Recreation Center at 2750 Ben Ficklin Road

St. Ambrose Catholic Church at 8602 Loop 570 in Wall, Texas

Station 618 at 618 S. Chadbourne

Trinity Lutheran at 3536 Lutheran Way

TXDOT at 4502 Knickerbocker Road, Building E

Veribest Baptist Church at 50 FM 2334 in Veribest, Texas

Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church at 301 West 18th Street

For more information, please visit https://www.tomgreencountytx.gov/page/ele.ElectionsHome

Courtesy: Tom Green County Election Office