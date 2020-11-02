Tom Green County Voting Locations for Election Day

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – There will be 20 polling locations throughout Tom Green County where voters can cast their vote on Election Day (Tuesday, November 3rd). Each of the following polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Angelo Baptist Church at 3506 Sherwood Way
- Belmore Baptist Church at 1214 S. Bell
- Calvary Baptist Church at 2401 Armstrong Street
- Celebration Church at 2639 Sunset Drive
- Christoval Community Center at 20022 Main Street in Christoval, Texas
- Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot) at 506 N. Chadbourne
- Gandy Ink Livestock Barn at 4620 Grape Creek Road
- Grape Creek Baptist Church at 9781 Grape Creek Road
- MHMR Services of the Concho Valley, Administration Building at 1501 W. Beauregard
- Paulann Baptist Church at 2531 Smith Blvd.
- Plaza del Sol II Apartments at 4375 Oak Grove Blvd.
- SAF Assembly of God at 1442 Edmund Blvd.
- Southgate Church of Christ at 528 Country Club Road
- Southside Recreation Center at 2750 Ben Ficklin Road
- St. Ambrose Catholic Church at 8602 Loop 570 in Wall, Texas
- Station 618 at 618 S. Chadbourne
- Trinity Lutheran at 3536 Lutheran Way
- TXDOT at 4502 Knickerbocker Road, Building E
- Veribest Baptist Church at 50 FM 2334 in Veribest, Texas
- Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church at 301 West 18th Street
For more information, please visit https://www.tomgreencountytx.gov/page/ele.ElectionsHome
Courtesy: Tom Green County Election Office