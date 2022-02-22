This week, we are taking a look at the four candidates running for Tom Green County Judge in the Republican Primary. In the first our Republican Candidate Profile series, we talk with Tommy Usery.

Tell us why you are running for Tom Green County Judge?

Okay. First, thank you very much for this opportunity to be able to speak to the voters. I appreciate that very much. I grew up in San Angelo in the Lake View District and went to high school. Like, shortly after that, I became a police officer on the San Angelo Police Department, where i served in the Patrol Division, the Detective Division and later in the Motorist Division. After approximately 10 years, I moved on to the Texas Department of Public Safety as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper where I was stationed down in the Houston area for a period of time.

After approximately 20 years in law enforcement, decided to put law enforcement behind me to some extent, having had that commitment to the community to serve on the front lines for public safety purposes and I went to law school in Houston. After graduation, I began a practice in the Houston area.

After spending some time in Houston, I decided to finally move back home. So I’ve been back go three or four years now, I learned quite a bit about how our local administration works. In some issues that i see that that need, in my judgment that needs some help.

Could you speak a little bit more on the issues that you’re finding in Tom Green County what you saw that made you feel as if serving as Tom Green County Judge was the right move?

For sure of [Sheriff] Hanna is doing a remarkable job and my judgment. However, he’s facing some issues there that he needs the County Commissioners and the County Judge to to assist him in getting our Detention Center fully functional.

There’s also the San Angelo Development Corporation who’s also involved in Economic Development for our county, which is extremely important. So there’s a lot of interaction then with the County Judge in terms of trying to provide Economic Development to our community, which serves as our greater tax base, which means we can provide better services and more services to our community.

What differentiates you from the other candidates that are running for Tom Green County Judge in this cycle?

That’s a good question and I think that’s an important thing for the voters to discern. All the other gentlemen who are running are fine gentlemen, certainly. What makes me different than them, is a first of all, life experience, both in law enforcement and in the courts, which are two of the major budget items for Tom Green County. In addition to that, I am the only candidate of the four of us who can walk in on day one and began doing the county’s business.

Well Mr. Usery, thank you very much, we wish you the best of luck in the polls and we’ll talk to you soon.