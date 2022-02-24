This week, we are taking a look at the four candidates running for Tom Green County Judge in the Republican Primary. In the third part of our Republican Candidate Profile series, we talk with Joe Hyde.

Tell us a little bit more about what inspired you to, to aspire to this office and, and a little bit more about yourself in person?

I was in the military, and then I was an entrepreneur after that, and you know, entrepreneurially, you look at projects you’re going to do and my gut started feeling bad about the economy. And I was thinking, if our country’s gonna go down, do I want to be out here reporting about it? Or do I want to be in the ring doing something about it.

There’s two things, two nails that hit me hit on the head, and they’re not related the county. So it’s kind of hard to correlate, but I think most people understand. The Haitian crisis, the illegals in Del Rio, and also, to see Afghanistan go down like it did. I’m like we need have some people who are going to be strong leaders get into every level of government, and hold this government hold the state and ever hold this country up.

You were referencing your military background, I’m assuming that sort of inborn desire to serve your community and desire to serve your country played into the decision to run for Tom Green County Judge. Can you tell us a little bit more?

Once you jumped into the service above self, and that’s that’s really what the core value of serving the military as a service above self, i mean, it goes back to, you know, the bible, you know, people serving their country, million to put their life on the line for your country.

I look at things like the county government as a wonderful institution. I look at the public servants in the county government, as they really want to serve the community. I think the County Judge position can act as a bridge. To protect those guys that work for our county, you know, your deputies of the Sheriff’s Office, the jailers, even the clerk in the in the License Plate Office, you know, you can act as a bridge to protect them and take care of them, and also take care of the taxpayer. You kind of have to have the credibility with both sides. It’s a balance and I think I can do that, I mean, I know I can do that. I think I’ve done harder things before in my life.

You are on record as having recently said that, if you are the Tom Green County Judge and you can get the County Commissioners bought in, then you can get a lot done. What exactly do you mean by getting the County Commissioners bought in? And if elected to Tom Green County Judge, what would your method of getting them bought in b? And then what would your your next steps?

That’s a long question, i’ll try to answer. If we can just promise to lower the tax rate every year for four years. It doesn’t have to be a whole lot, I know it’s symbolic, but that starts something. If I can win on that, then we will have someone run for school board who’s going to run on that same thing. Maybe we’ll have some people run for city council who will do the same thing.

What distinguishes you from all the other candidates that are running for, you know, Tom Green County Judge and what makes you the best fit for it, you know, as you might put it, managers have all of these issues?

There are people in my life since I’ve been here who gave me a chance. And they were a little guy. And it’s now my turn to find those people out there who are smart, who can do great things for the community and that can stand up for them.