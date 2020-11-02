Complete State Results

Sen. John Cornyn visits San Angelo during Bus Tour

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Friday, October 30th, Senator John Cornyn visited San Angelo as part of his Bus Stop Tour. Senator Cornyn is running for re-election for his fourth term and is traveling across the state last week to talk with his supporters.

“What we’re trying to do everything we know how to do, and my message is keep our guard up, stay vigilant, and we’ll get through this together” said Cornyn.

Senator Cornyn is being challenged by MJ Hegar and his seat is one of the 23 Republican Senator seats up for re-election on Tuesday

