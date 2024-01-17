SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — During a San Angelo City Council meeting held on January 16, City Clerk Heather Stastny announced the filing period for the San Angelo Chief of Police election will open today, January 17.

Candidates must file their candidate packets through the city clerk’s office at 72. W. College Ave., Room 204. Applications are available on the COSA.TX website or can be picked up in the city clerk’s office.

The filing period for the May 4 election will end on February 16 at 5 p.m. The last day to register to vote is April 4.

Related articles: