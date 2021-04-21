Early voting continues ahead of local elections

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting continues through the April, 27 for the local elections. You can cast your early vote at the Edd B Keyes building in downtown San Angelo. Wednesday, April 21 the Republic Pachyderm Club held a monthly meeting to discuss the upcoming election and other issues facing the party locally.

Several elected officials and candidates for office were present, including City Council Member Lane Carter, and San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter. Mayor Gunter was the guest speaker a the event, and focused on infrastructure, funding and water supply.

“We’ve invited the community to come and listen to her and what she has accomplished during these years as mayor and also what her plans are for the future,” said Joseph Vargas, Vice President of the San Angelo Pachyderm Club. “The audience and the community will have an opportunity to ask her questions, and she will be happy to answer.”

As a reminder, Election Day is Saturday, May 1.