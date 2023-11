SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Tom Green County voters and Texans across the state lined up to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 7 to make amendments to the Texas Constitution. We compared how Tom Green County voters voted versus the majority vote of the state.

There were 10,780 out of 68,859 registered voters who made it to the polls in Tom Green County on Election Day. The majority of Tom Green County voter’s votes aligned with the rest of the state of Texas except on one proposition, proposition 13, raising the mandatory retirement age of judges and justices.

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 1 RIGHT TO FARM AND RANCH

For Against Texas 2,022,419 536,742 Tom Green County 9,467 1,215

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 2 CHILDCARE TAX EXEMPTION

For Against Texas 1,626,326 884,203 Tom Green County 7,154 3,346

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 3 PROHIBIT NET WORTH TAX

For Against Texas 1,709,671 808,992 Tom Green County 8,286 2,215

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 4 INCREASE HOMESTEAD TAX EXEMPTION

For Against Texas 2,118,112 420,542 Tom Green County 9,445 1,147

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 5 TEXAS UNIVERSITY FUND

For Against Texas 1,668,670 854,885 Tom Green County 6,849 3,648

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 6 CREATE WATER FUND

For Against Texas 1,966,536 566,243 Tom Green County 8,746 1,822

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 7 CREATE STATE ENERGY FUND

For Against Texas 1,641,475 887,000 Tom Green County 7,625 2,898

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 8 CREATE BROADBAND FUND

For Against Texas 1,747,738 887,000 Tom Green County 7,133 3,302

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 9 TEACHERS PENSION COLA

For Against Texas 1,747,738 416,191 Tom Green County 9,151 1,498

TATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 10 MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TAX EXEMPTION

For Against Texas 1,368,095

1,119,886

Tom Green County 6,117 4,281

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 11 PERMIT EL PASO CONSERVATION

For Against Texas 1,524,162 882,012 Tom Green County 6,095 3,860

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 12 ABOLISH GALVESTON COUNTY TREASURER

For Against Texas 1,210,667 1,076,257 Tom Green County 5,554 3,878

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 13 RAISE STATE JUDGE RETIREMENT AGE

For Against Texas 1,564,702 931,132 Tom Green County 4,340 5,988

STATE OF TEXAS PROPOSITION 14 CREATE CENTENNIAL PARKS FUND