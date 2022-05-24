SAN ANGELO, Texas — Runoffs for the 2022 Texas primary election are underway today, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

March primary races that did not see a candidate win at least 50% of the vote will be decided today. Results will be reported after polls close at 7:00.

In Tom Green County the race being watched the closest by voters is for County Judge. Lane Carter and Todd Kolls face off to decide who will be the Republican candidate for the seat being vacated by Judge Stephen C. Floyd.

Runoffs in Tom Green County

TGC Judge: Lane Carter and Todd Kolls

In the final results of the March primary election, Carter received 3,878 votes (35% of all votes cast) and Kolls received 3,534 votes (32% of all votes cast.)

TGC Commissioner, Precinct 4: Shawn Nanny and Bill Ford

In the final results of the March primary election, Nanny received 799 votes (26% of all votes cast) and Ford received 781 votes (25% of all votes cast)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3: Ron Perry and Stacye Speck

In the final results of the March primary election, Perry received 1,162 votes (47% of all votes cast) and Speck received 1,095 votes (445 of all votes cast)

Concho Valley Homepage will post the latest results of state and county primary runoffs starting at 7:00 p.m.