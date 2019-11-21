Drought conditions remain about the same as last week

Drought monitor for southern parts of the United States for the week of Nov 14 – 20

Very little has changed with drought conditions across the State of Texas this past week. Extreme drought conditions continue to persist around the city of Del Rio but most of the state continues to experience abnormal to severe drought conditions.

The past week has seen very little rain across Texas with plenty of above average temperatures for this time of the year.

Within the Concho Valley there is little improvement with the drought. Severe drought continues for most of the region, primarily in our northern and central counties. Most locations in our southern counties are experiencing abnormal to moderate drought conditions with rain having been favorable to these areas over the last month. Extreme western portions of Cockett county continue to avoid the dry conditions as we enter into the last week of November.

The next best chance for rain will take place overnight tonight and into Friday. A very slow moving cold front will be moving from the northwest to southeast and this will fire up a few showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley, mostly during the overnight hours and into the early morning Friday. Most areas will see less than an inch of rain but isolated areas could see up to an inch and a half of precipitation.

Dry and cooler conditions will be present for Friday and Saturday with temperatures climbing back up into the 70s by the end of the weekend.