Water Distribution Sites now open, offering 3 cases of water per vehicle

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The City of San Angelo has an update on water distribution sites throughout the city for those affected by the “Do Not Use” and “Do Not Consume” water advisories.
All distribution sites are now open. We will be giving out three cases per vehicle as prep for the weekend. All sites will be open until supply is exhausted or there is no more traffic at the sites.
We encourage citizens to check local weather services for updates regarding road conditions before traveling. Please use caution when driving in icy conditions and take your time if you have to get out and travel on the roadways.
Distribution locations:
– Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
– Bradford Elementary, 2302 Bradford St. – enter off Bradford and 23rd Street
– Central High School, 655 Caddo St. – enter off Caddo Street near Hickory Street