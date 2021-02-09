Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office releases statement regarding water issues, solutions at county jail facility

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement at 3 p.m. on February 9, 2021.

“As a result of the current emergency declaration by the City of San Angelo regarding water contamination concerns, the Tom Green County Detention Center has secured several thousand gallons of water for drinking and cooking purposes. This water is packaged in 16 ounce bottles, gallon jugs, and five gallon jugs to sustain operations. Additionally, arrangements have been made to acquire additional water resources should they be needed.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been made aware of the matter.”