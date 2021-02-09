The City of San Angelo provides water to citizens

Courtesy of Brian Groves:

San Angelo, Texas (February 9)- Distribution of water to the public will resume at Foster Communications Coliseum tomorrow at 8 a.m. A select number of bottles will be available to individuals at this time.

As more supply trucks arrive we will be able to offer more water to the public. Water will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

The site will operate until they run out of water or until people stop coming.

The city does expect to have more trucks coming to San Angelo with water. More information will be provided once available.